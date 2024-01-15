Enricomincio da me: previews, cast, guests, how many episodes and streaming of Enrico Brignano's show

Tonight, 15 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Enricomincio da me, the theater show by actor and showman Enrico Brignano, will be broadcast. Born in Rome on 18 May 1966, in 2016 Brignano brought the show we will see tonight around Italian theaters. Coming from the school of the great Gigi Proietti, Brignano thus celebrated, in one fell swoop, his 50 years of life and 30 of his career. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews and cast

Was what Enrico Brignano became the conscious fruit of the choices made, a sign of destiny or a stroke of luck? The actor and showman asks himself this in the theater show broadcast on Rai 2. Precisely to try to understand what led him to where he is now, Brignano takes a journey through time and space, rediscovering old acquaintances, historical passages from his comedy, strange figures and crossroads that he will find himself in front of and which will make him take paths different from those already taken. Between his strong pieces and the new comic situations introduced, the artist will manage to juggle in front of the most demanding critic of his life: not his mother, but himself. On stage he will be accompanied by acrobats, dreamlike music and the scenes will be almost magical.

Enrico, I'll start with myself: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Enricomincio da me on Rai 2? We'll tell you right away: one and only episode will be broadcast in total. When? Tonight, January 15, 2024, starting at 9.20 pm. The show will be broadcast from 9.20pm to 12.15am. The total duration, including advertising breaks, will therefore be approximately 3 hours.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Enricomincio da me live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, airs tonight – 15 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.