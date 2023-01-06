LEGO reveals the cars that may appear in your collection in 2023.

LEGO is fun. Chances are that you put together many sets in your childhood and some of them never went away. There is LEGO for every age and there is always a genre that you like. Of course there is also a wide range of LEGO cars that are released every year. The first models for 2023 have recently been unveiled, namely the Speed ​​Champions Nissan Skyline GT-R from Paul Walker and the Technic Bugatti Bolide.

LEGO models for 2023

Fortunately, it doesn’t stop there and LEGO is once again opening a can of models for 2023. Of course in collaboration with car brands that would like to see their models immortalized in building blocks. It mainly concerns the Speed ​​Champions series, so relatively small (and relatively cheap) models that are a nice experience for both the simple builder and the collector. They are all available from March 1.

Speed ​​Champions Porsche 963

Porsche’s latest Le Mans racer is not allowed to compete for the LMDh class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans until later this year. A little before that, it can already be added to your collection as LEGO Speed ​​Champions set number 76916. Anyone from the age of 9 can build it and it has 280 pieces. As always, you also get a minifigure, which also fits in the car by removing the roof. The LEGO 963 will cost you 24.99 euros in stores and on the LEGO online shop.

Speed ​​Champions McLaren Solus and F1 LM

The bizarre McLaren Solus is of course a kind of poster car for McLaren for the current generation. The previous generation could marvel at the McLaren F1. There is good news for fans of both: LEGO set 76918 bundles both McLarens in a cool new-old comparison. Because this set consists of 2 cars, it is slightly more expensive than a single car at 44.99 euros.

Speed ​​Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione

Ferrari doesn’t really roll out the red carpet for their customers when you sometimes see how it works with cease and desistletters and vague requirements for orders. The fact that many people are fans of Ferrari is probably due to the fact that they are not averse to marketing for your offspring. Because the collaboration between LEGO and Ferrari also results in a set for 2023. In the form of the new 812 Competizione. A Ferrari-red color scheme with a yellow stripe has been chosen, which will certainly benefit your collection in terms of colours. Set number 76914 will again cost you 24.99 euros.

Speed ​​Champions Pagani Utopia

A debut for Pagani as a LEGO set. For the first time, Pagani lends itself to being immortalized in LEGO with their latest model Utopia. The special styling of the Utopia still comes out quite well as a LEGO car, the undersigned secretly thinks it is more beautiful than the real thing. The Utopia will also cost you 24.99 euros if kit 76915.

Tech Ford GT

In a slightly larger scale we find the Ford GT. It’s a Technic set, so expect some fun features like working rear-wheel drive, moving pistons in the engine, independent suspension, and steering wheels. It is not a follow-up to the 911 GT3 RS, Chiron and Sián from Technic, for the Ford GT you have to make considerably less space on your shelves. And your wallet stays a little better filled, because set 42154 will cost 119.99 euros.

