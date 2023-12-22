Farewell to the great doctor of the Niguarda hospital in Milan: Enrica Morra passed away forever at the age of 75

She passed away forever, at the age of 75, Enrica Morra. She was the historic head physician of the Niguarda hospital in Milan and honorary president of the FMS, the blood disease foundation.

Enrica Morra passed away last December 19th and the news quickly spread on the web. Everyone knew her as the “lady of Italian hematology”.

The post from the Niguarda hospital for the passing of Dr. Enrica Morra

The news of the death was made known by the Niguarda hospital in Milan, through a post published on Facebook:

Dr. Enrica Morra, great hematologist and founder of the Department of Hematology and Oncology of the Niguarda Cancer Center of the Grand Niguarda Metropolitan Hospital in Milan, has left earthly life. Missing her is heartbreaking for us doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators and volunteers all in Niguarda. We will strive to honor her memory, supporting the progress of Hematology and Oncology because that is what Enrica has always wanted. With deep sorrow, Salvatore Siena, director of the Department of Hematology Oncology and Molecular Medicine, Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda.

Enrica Morra has dedicated her entire life to medicine and the lives of others. She graduated from the University of Pavia and then started working at the San Matteo Hospital. In 1994 she moved to Milan, where she remained until retirement.

Her presence was fundamental over the years, she left a great teaching and an immense memory in the hearts of all those who had the honor of working with her. Today, every farewell post from her in memory of her, describes her as a person who has influenced and inspired the Italian hematology community. A person capable of involving, making everyone feel like members of a large and important family. The memory of him will be cherished forever in their hearts.

Dr. Morra's family has chosen to celebrate the private funeral.