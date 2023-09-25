The operation was performed last summer, but the presenter decided to talk about it only now: her words

In the last few hours Enrica Bonaccorti has become the protagonist of a revelation that is making the rounds on the web. The presenter wrote a letter where she confessed that she had undergone an emergency operation due to some health problems. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Through a long letter, Enrica Bonaccorti revealed that she had suffered aemergency operation with an open heart that lasted eight hours. The story dates back to last July, but the presenter decided to talk about it only now. Thus begins Enrica Bonaccorti’s revelation regarding the drama she experienced:

My dear, dear friends, I haven’t posted anything since mid-July, and not because I was on holiday on some remote island or because I had decided to end my relationship with you.

And, continuing, the presenter revealed:

I would like what happened to me, a sudden open heart operation, to leave a trace of knowledge in everyone who reads me, because I had no pang in my heart, I had no pain. My symptoms were only great tiredness and very short of breath, which I attributed to a bit of depression and above all to my age, while my daughter Verdiana continued to remind me how fit Milo was, who is much older than me.

Continuing with his speech, Enrica Bonaccorti he then added:

The only oddity is that one day at the beginning of July I started to have a terrible itch everywhere, my whole body turned fiery red in spots, I looked like that burnt little girl escaping from Hiroshima. I hadn’t changed anything in my diet or medications, I hadn’t taken any sun, in short it was just my body screaming that something was wrong. Obviously I get myself thoroughly checked by a doctor who finds a stone in one of my kidneys (which by the way had never given me any pain).

Finally, in conclusion, the presenter revealed that the health problem that afflicted her was cardiac: