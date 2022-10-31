Enrica Bonaccorti defends Memo Remigi: “He doesn’t deserve this lynching”

The presenter Enrica Bonaccorti also comments on the Memo Remigi case that exploded after the singer’s groping on live TV against Jessica Morlacchi and the consequent exclusion of the artist from the program Today is Another Day.

Interviewed by The printthe presenter stated that she will soon go on tv to defend Memo Remigi.

Then, Enrica Bonaccorti added: “It is certainly a bad gesture, but to leave him this mark of lust at 84 years … Memo’s gesture was inappropriate and male chauvinist”.

“I add that I have always defined myself proudly as a feminist and that I have been looked down upon for this by all men and unfortunately by many women as well. Yet today I do not lash out against Memo, even if I reproach him both for the gesture and for the justifications, climbing on the mirrors. I would have liked to hear him say: ‘I’m so sorry and I apologize, it was a mistake that was a child of the once-male culture that cleared up words and gestures that are unacceptable today, helped by a camaraderie that I obviously misunderstood’ ”declared the presenter.

“Memo is 84 years old, he makes jokes all the time and jokes that shouldn’t be done anymore, but he’s not a lustful old man as they are describing him. Indeed, he is a kind old gentleman who does not deserve to be remembered for this, but for Fall in love in Milan“.

Enrica Bonaccorti then revealed: “It happened to me in the theater that two actors patted me on the butt, but it was 50 years ago and we were children of an era that is finally crumbling”.