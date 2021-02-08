The Spanish Enric Mas opens the curtain for the 2021 season at the helm of Movistar in the Tour de Provence That will take place from next Thursday until Sunday, a formation in which the Puerto Rican Abner González will make his debut.

The premiere of the telephone set marks the beginning of his forty-second season in the elite of world cycling. The test chosen for the debut is the sixth edition of the Tour de La Provence, UCI ProSeries category, which will consist of four stages in the south of France.

Three men from the 2020 Tour and La Vuelta team, Enric Mas, Carlos Verona and Imanol Erviti, will give their first competitive pedals of 2021 in a seven that complete Sergio Samitier, Lluís Mas, Matteo Jorgenson and one of the new faces of the telephone set for this year: Abner González.

It will be a marked test on your route to the ascent of Charlet Reynard, located near the top of the legendary Mont Ventoux-, high end on Saturday. Two sprinter-friendly arrivals and a winding circuit in Manosque (Friday 12) complete the route in Provence.