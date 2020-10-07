Although there is no competition this weekend, Arrasate does not like that its players lose their rhythm and that is why tomorrow they will play a friendly against Alavés in the sports city of the babazorros, a match in which the last signing, Budimir, will not be , since it is concentrated with Croatia.

Today, the rojillo team has exercised through technical exercises, possessions and soccer. Aridane has completed the session with the group, while Roberto Torres has continued to carry out specific work. Enric Gallego has also worked individually, suffering from some discomfort in the right adductor muscle. For their part, Darko, Chimy Ávila and Brandon have continued with their rehabilitation process.