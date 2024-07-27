Albissola Marina, the Court of Cassation condemns the Municipality and establishes the obligation for public bodies not to prove noise emissions

The celebrations in the square They are a pleasant entertainment for holidaymakers but not for everyone. The Court of Cassation with ordinance no. 18676 of 9 July 2024 it established that public bodies also have the obligation not to cause noise emissions and are therefore responsible for damages caused to private individuals.

It all starts from Albisola Marinaa small Ligurian municipality that in 2017 was taken to court by some holidaymakers for the excessive noise caused by the shows held in Piazza della Concordia. In 2018, the Savona court had ruled in favor of the residents, a sentence later confirmed on appeal.

The Court of Cassation has established that “even emissions that fall within the limits can be considered intolerable in the specific situation, given that tolerability must be assessed taking into account the places, times, characteristics of the area and the habits of the inhabitants”.

“We accept this ruling by the Court of Cassation but there is regret – declared the mayor of Albissola Marina, Gianluca Nasuti – we decided to get to the bottom of this matter first of all for a matter of principle. In Piazza della Concordia there were activities for children and literature and some concerts: to say that these initiatives were detrimental to the health of citizens seemed exaggerated to us”.