Lidia Menapace was right…

In expressing our condolences to the family members for the tragic accident, we feel the duty to reaffirm that we consider the Frecce Tricolori a waste of money and a harmful and non-educational warmongering propaganda tool. Unfortunately also dangerous.

We remember that in 2006 our partisan comrade was the subject of a very ferocious campaign for having expressed criticism of the Frecce Tricolori. For this reason she was not elected president of the Senate defense committee. Today we mourn the life of an innocent victim. The warplanes are instruments of death which serve to kill many innocent victims. Let’s stop with the Arrows shows because war is not a game. Enough with Frecce Tricolori, peace and disarmament”.

*National secretary and secretary of the Turin federation of the Communist Refoundation Party

