Yesterday Salvini openly declared this to Sky: “I heard that some firefighters were talking about the fact that electric batteries catch fire faster than other types of power. Some people say that electric batteries catch fire faster, I don’t know if that’s the case or not. But at a time when someone says ‘all electric, only electric’, perhaps we need to find food for thought.” Mattia Feltri today in La Stampa defines him as an “inexhaustible generator of pret-a-porter opinions” and many accuse him of profiteering in relation to the bus accident. Meanwhile, the right-wing newspapers agree with him because – it is not clear for what obscure reason – the electric car is considered left-wing.

Let’s not get into political questions but explain the matter from the technical side. And first let’s see the “sides in the field”: Salvini and some right-wing newspapers currently support the thesis that electric cars are dangerous due to flames, but numbers and data are missing.

To support – with extensive research – the fact that battery-powered cars are not dangerous due to flames, there are in order of appearance:

However, the fake news about electric cars being dangerous because they catch fire has been definitively answered by a study by the National Fire Protection Association which demonstrates how the fire risk linked to electric cars is 64 times lower than traditional cars. A car with a combustion engine can suddenly catch fire if the fuel (but more often its vapors) comes into contact with a spark or flame. A fire in a battery-powered car, however, occurs extremely slowly, thus giving the occupants more time to get out of the car and reach safety.

It is also true that a fire in an electric car is more difficult to put out, but given the slowness with which it spreads, to date, no victims have ever been recorded from this type of accident.

Furthermore, we cannot ignore that the international regulation relating to Li-ion cells and modules, with reference to portable, stationary and Light Electric Rail (LER) applications, is very strict. One of the hardest in the world. We are talking specifically about the “UL 1642” standard for lithium batteries which defines requirements intended to reduce the risk of fire or explosion when lithium batteries (or cells) are used in a product. Certification requirements so strict that they cover all eventualities to avoid the risk of fire or explosion when batteries operate in a device of any type. With one exception: UL1642 certification requirements do not cover the risk of toxicity that can result from ingesting a battery. But it’s a little difficult for someone to try to ingest an electric car battery that can weigh up to 800 kg. Perhaps Salvini was referring to the latter case.