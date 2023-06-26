Cai in the storm: “No more crosses on the peaks”. Then she denied it: “All a misunderstanding”

The words spoken a few days ago by editorial director of Cai Marco Albino Ferrari during a conference organized at theCatholic University of Milan, on the occasion of the presentation of a book – “new crosses will not be installed on the mountains” – end up at the center of a controversy, complete with requests for a step back and resignation. It is the center right that rises up, led by FdI. The government also makes itself heard than with the minister Daniele Santanchè she asked the Alpine Club to renege on the decision, complaining that she had not been informed.

Cai’s decision is unacceptable. A territory is protected right from its identities and the identity of our communities is also made up of symbols pic.twitter.com/sqrnxAOeKs — Daniela Santanche (@DSantanche) June 25, 2023

So a few hours later it’s up to the president Antonio Montani throw water on the fire: “we have never dealt with the topic of crosses at the top anywhere, let alone taking an official position”, he assures apologizing personally to Santanchè “for the misunderstanding”born from “personal statements” Of Ferrari and from an editorial in ‘Lo Scarpone’.

The club portal had highlighted the broad agreement that emerged in the conference “on the need to leave the existing crosses intact, because they are significant evidence of a cultural cross-section, and at the same time to avoid the installation of new symbols on the peaks”.

The editorial spoke of a thesis “fully shared by Cai” and adds: no one intends to remove the crosses that already exist, but it is “the present characterized by an intercultural dialogue that is expanding and by new landscape-environmental needs, which induces the Cai to disapprove of placing new crosses and symbols on our mountains.”

“There is no univocal position and the subject has never been discussed” Montani reiterates who then assures: if it is discussed “the vigilante ministry will always be consulted and involved”.

