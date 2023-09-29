After the controversy over the huge traffic jam, those of driving enthusiasts, and the citizens of San Francisco, the self-driving car now finds itself facing a new problem: the fury of the mighty (1.2 million members…) American union , the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Which has just asked US authorities to reject the request presented by General Motors (GM) to exempt its Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle unit from the safety standards of normal vehicles.

Let’s rewind the tape to understand better: in July, Ann Carlson, interim head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa), declared that she would decide “in the coming weeks” on Cruise’s petition asking for permission to put on the road until to 2,500 self-driving vehicles per year, vehicles that would be made without human controls such as steering wheels.

It is dangerous for other drivers, for pedestrians and for middle-class workers for Cruise to make a request like this to NHTSA,” said Sean O’Brien, the union’s president, citing a series of “deeply troubling” recent incidents in San Francisco. “Allowing this company to expand its fleet to put even more ‘advanced’ driverless cars on the road would be catastrophic for everyone.”

But Cruise moves on. And taking refuge in the fact that the vast majority of public comments submitted on his petition were positive, he announced that he “will continue to work closely with NHTSA to ensure the safe and responsible implementation of this technology.” How it is not known because the future foresees even more complicated vehicles, such as the next “Origin” which, in addition to having doors similar to those of the subway, does not even have a steering wheel. And it is obvious that any human intervention on a car without a steering crown is impossible. Plans also hindered by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) which in August opened an investigation into “recent accidents” involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco and which asked – for now – the company to remove half of its robotaxis from streets. And here the first incomprehensible thing happens: without even reaching the end of the investigations, Cruise itself, which announces crazy development plans, accepts the DMV’s request and halves its fleet of unmanned taxis. The suspicion that there is some truth behind these accusations of dangerousness is very strong.