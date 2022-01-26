Communications workers from Mexico took to the streets in 47 cities across the country to demand greater security in response to the murder of Lourdes Maldonado, shot on Sunday in Tijuana. The Government will send a specialized unit to collaborate with the investigation of the case of Maldonado and Margarito Martínez, another communicator also murdered in the state of Bajo California.

Thousands of journalists mobilized throughout Mexico this Tuesday, January 25, demanding greater guarantees of security and government protection in the face of the growing trend of murders of press workers. It was an outstanding day due to the large number of civilians and professionals who filled the streets. The current figures elevate the Aztecs as one of the most insecure countries for media professionals.

It happens days after Lourdes Maldonado was shot in her car, in a location near her home, and lost her life, being the third journalist murdered this year. The massive demand for justice had its epicenters in Mexico City and Tijuana, where Maldonado was murdered and where photojournalist Margarito Martínez was also shot in January.

In the Mexican capital, in front of the Ministry of the Interior, hundreds of journalists exclaimed “enough” in unison, fed up with the insecurity they experience in the union. Juan Vázquez, communication officer of Article 19, an international organization that defends freedom of expression and the right to information, stated in dialogue with the EFE agency that “violence against the press is one of the historical problems that has faced by Mexican society and unfortunately it is increasing.

The mobilizations took place during the night, when candles were lit and attendees dressed entirely in black carried photographs of the victims and a banner that read “No more murdered journalists!”

The most exciting concentration took place precisely in Tijuana, which had an important turnout. The march through the center of the city continued to the Attorney General’s Office in its Baja California delegation.

For its part, Guadalajara was also the site of an outstanding protest due to the large number of journalists and activists who gathered in the historic center, where there were strong rejections and demands for justice for the three most recent cases.

🆘️ In a country where 148 journalists have been murdered since 2000, the right to dissent and the right to information are not guaranteed ✊🏼 Today we name Lourdes, Margarito and José Luis, and demand justice for every murder and aggression against the press#NoSeMataLaTruth pic.twitter.com/FNudhtdiMF – ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) January 26, 2022



Maldonado, a beneficiary of the Protection Program for Journalists in Baja California, had a legal conflict with former Governor Jaime Bonilla, a member of the ruling National Regeneration Movement. In March 2019, at a press conference, she had raised her fears with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. During the current president’s term, violence against journalists increased.

According to the data provided by Article 19, since the beginning of this century, 143 journalists have already been murdered in Mexico, of which 28 of them have happened so far in the six-year term of AMLO, who assumed the presidency in December 2018. This organization also records that every 12 hours there is an attack on the press in the country.

For its part, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) details that at least seven journalists lost their lives in Mexico in 2021, a fact that makes it “the deadliest in the world for the press” and currently ranks 143 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

The Government’s Response

This last Tuesday, the Security Cabinet of the Mexican Government notified that, “by presidential instruction”, it will send a specialized team to Tijuana to collaborate with the investigations into the murders of Martínez and Maldonado.

However, his presence is still absent in the case of José Luis Gamboa Arenas, director of the digital media Inforegio where he reported on political and insecurity problems, who was assassinated on January 10 in Veracruz.

“Unfortunately we have a president who puts on quite a show in the ‘mornings’ (daily press conferences) and uses a stigmatizing speech. Hence, it is legitimizing that anyone threatens us,” said Yanely Fuente, a displaced journalist from the state of Guerrero and who is also a beneficiary of the Federal Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, but who still assures that she does not feel protected.

with EFE