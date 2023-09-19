The scene witnessed by Ruben Andreoli’s neighbors was terrible: they witnessed the beating and tried to stop it in every way

The first to notice the terrible attack that was taking place in the house of Ruben Andreoli, his wife and his mother Nerina, were some neighbors. The latter would have witnessed the last part of the beating, the most violent one, and would have shouted at the 45-year-old several times begging him to stop.

A very heated argument apparently broke out in the apartment where mother and son lived around dinner time Friday 15 September. From the screams the man then moved on to his hands, starting to hit the elderly mother in the living room.

Subsequently the attack would have moved out on the balcony and there, while Nerina was already dying on the ground, Ruben attacked her with more kicks, punches and hitting her head on the ground.

A chilling scene, which unfortunately some people witnessed helplessly passers-by and neighbors who were passing in the driveway below at that very moment.

“Ruben stop, stop, stop“, those people would have shouted. But without being able to appease a senseless and uncontrolled anger taken in the man’s head in those moments.

They always have the same neighbors called for helpwho upon their arrival found Mrs. Nerina already in desperate conditions.

The woman was immediately transported by helicopter to the clinic Poliambulance of Brescia where, despite the doctors’ desperate attempts, it went out shortly after midnight.

The interrogation of Ruben Andreoli

Also arrived on site Carabinierito whom Ruben Andreoli did not offer the slightest resistance to arrest.

Transferred to the Desenzano del Garda barracks before and in Canton Mobello prison then, he made use of the right not to respond both in the first interrogation carried out after the arrest and in the validation one carried out yesterday in prison.

His lawyer, Matteo Raffaglio, explained that his client is still in great shock and that he didn’t make any statement to him either.

The charge for the 45-year-old is that of voluntary and aggravated homicide.

In the house, at the time of the incident, was also present wife of the man, which is currently not investigated and appears to be completely foreign to the facts.

Husband and wife had a trip to Ukraine is planned, her homeland. A choice that Nerina strongly opposed.