‘Holey’ cockpits: the teams feared technical advantages

The Qatar Grand Prix did ‘law‘ regarding the F1 regulations. In Lusail, in fact, the riders got to the point of having to raise their visors on the straights in an attempt to cool down. Driving errors at the end of the race increased, Logan Sargeant opted to retire, Lance Stroll staggered out of his Aston Martin in Parc Fermé and Alexander Albon was examined after the checkered flag due to dehydration (he was not the only one).

The President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem he did not remain impassive in the face of the suffering of the riders, put to the test by the temperatures on a track like that of Qatar which features several high-speed corners that develop significant lateral G forces. At the last meeting of the F1 Commission it was decided that a tool will be introduced inside the cockpits aimed at refrigerating the drivers.

Nick TombazisFIA technical director for single-seaters, revealed that this solution had already been previously proposed to the teams, but that the latter had preferred to reject the proposal because they were too paranoid about any technical and performance advantages potentially to be obtained from ‘holes’ hoc. “The reason why the hole in the cockpit was discarded in the past is that there was concern that this would be used for some sort of indirect aerodynamic advantage – the words of Tombazis reported by the newspaper The-Race.com – teams have been somewhat paranoid about the possible uses of this hole. Now everyone has learned their lesson and has softened up. Ultimately it’s simply a matter of establishing the exact measurements and positioning of the hole that will be under the frame.”

2kg extra in extreme cases to refresh the pilots

The ‘scoop’ in the cockpit will not be the only way that the FIA ​​will follow to safeguard the physical integrity of the drivers. The intention, in fact, is to establish a threshold taking into account the temperatures and G-forces of the circuit. In the event that this threshold is reached the idea is to increase the minimum weight by two kg on that race Sunday to allow the riders to wear special devices aimed at refrigeration.