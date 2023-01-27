Francesca Michielin’s harsh outburst against social haters | VIDEO

With a very harsh outburst on social media, the singer Francesca Michielin lashed out against those who continuously judge a person’s appearance on social media.

The interpreter, who conducted the latest edition of X Factorin a video posted on his profile TikTok showed up with pimples and no makeup.

“I’m full of all these phrases like: ‘But what are all these pimples’, ‘Tell the truth, you’re eating rubbish these days, I bet’, ‘Are you crazy to lift those weights in the gym? Look, you’re getting bigger’, ‘I see you a little too thin’, ‘But you’re eating, right?’” thundered Francesca Michielin.

“Or ‘Am I wrong or are you on diets in this period? No because it seems to me that you eat a bang, you really don’t miss anything’, ‘Look, to do your job, the image is fundamental’”.

“’But how that one has gotten fat oh’, ‘But it won’t be possible to get like this’. These are all unsolicited comments but above all they are not true because we have no knowledge of the path of the person we are facing, we are not doctors, dieticians, personal trainers, endocrinologists”.

The singer continues: “Social media has led us to have an opinion on everything, indeed they lead us to comment on anything even if it is not required of us. We are all convinced that we have the truth in our pocket, we have stopped trusting and relying on competent people, but above all we no longer know how to mind our own business”.

“Let’s try to do an exercise all together, before commenting on the physical aspect or any characteristic of a person, let’s stop for a moment, ask ourselves why we should comment on it and above all if by commenting on it we would do something useful” Francesca Michielin continues.

“I assure you that by doing this type of reasoning, one soon realizes that commenting on the body of others, on the physical condition of others, is useless, on the contrary, often the other person can be very hurt. And a person doesn’t always lose weight or gain weight for purely aesthetic reasons, indeed, be kind”.