Enough of having to wear a mask in homes for the elderly. And enough prohibitions that prevent family members from meeting their loved ones in the room, face to face with no one around, as if they were “plagued” to be relegated outside or in common areas. Dario Francolino, president of the Orsan-Open Rsa Now committee born in the most dramatic months of the Covid pandemic, thus addresses the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and the new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. He appealed to them in view of the expiry of the ordinance that requires personal protective equipment in hospitals, other health facilities and RSA. “After October 31 we don’t want it to be renewed,” Francolino told Adnkronos Salute.

“Orsan asks that all the prohibitions and restrictions still anachronistically present in the RSAs disappear from 1 November”, explains the founder of the movement, a mother hospitalized in a Brianza facility. “It is unacceptable – he protested – that with guests who have now received the fifth dose of the vaccine, and with a situation returned to normal” practically everywhere, “there are still oppressions that do not allow us to eat meals, eat ice cream or drink a coffee in the structure with our loved ones. I want to report myself: today we do it secretly – confesses Francolino – behind the walls, behind the trees. candy, “he says.

But now “enough: we want to go back to their rooms – he continues – Since March 2020 we have not had a moment of privacy, we do not know what our elderly people have in their closets. We are considered plagued who can only stay outside or in the hallways. , it’s time to end it. We ask the new Minister of Health and the premier: take care of our grandparents, disabled people and hurry, because they – specifies the president of Orsan – do not have time to live as kidnapped “.