Men and Women Previews: in the latest recordings there has been no shortage of tensions and heated confrontations in the over throne

The well-known television program “Men and women“, one of the most followed and loved hosted by Maria De Filippi, is going through a period of great turmoil. Not many weeks have passed since the choice of Brando Ephrikian, the 22 year old young man from Treviso, who chose the beautiful and feisty Raffaella Scuotto. However, despite this important event, the program does not seem to find a moment of calm. In addition to the dynamics of Ida's throne, which has always been full of twists and turns and fluctuating, numerous conflicts and arguments also occurred among the participants of the over throne.

In the last recording there was a heated confrontation involving Christian And Jasna, during which a revelation emerged that profoundly shook the studio. Christian confessed to kissing Giulia, triggering a series of contrasting reactions from both the ladies and the public. Some present strongly condemned Christian's behavior, accusing him of having deceived the people involved, while others raised doubts about his sincerity and even proposed his possible exclusion from the program.

I wouldn't even want a person who plays with these big words to fool you for free.

But the tensions are not limited to this, because there has been another twist. In fact, according to anticipations, Marcellus he may decide to leave the firm due to differences with Jasna, his ex-partner. It is said that Jasna's opinions on her dating another contestant, Jessicaannoyed Marcello to the point of making him consider leaving the studio.

We don't know for sure if indeed Marcellus he will abandon the program, but he certainly has no desire to stay in the study center and take insults from everyone. However, it seems that Maria De Filippi has already expressed her opinion, although this remains to be officially confirmed.