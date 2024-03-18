Hurrying up doesn't do it. Almost 28 months ago, the House of Representatives adopted a motion asking the cabinet to “stop closed youth care” and focus on “outpatient care, appropriate help, living close to home, stability, love, attention and structure”. Last December, more than two years later, outgoing State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (VWS, Christian Union) appointed an “administrative driver” who should give “extra force” to the “conversion and phasing out” of the placement of needy children in closed institutions.

For this Tuesday, Jolande from Beijerse received an invitation to shed some light on what is needed from this driving force, former councilor Leon Meijer. From Beijerse: “I hope for a turnaround. But for now it looks like we're starting all over again. And in recent years, many children have again suffered trauma because they have been placed in these institutions.”

Jolande from Beijerse is professor of judicial youth interventions at Erasmus University Rotterdam and has been very concerned for years about the often disastrous effects that the incarceration of children with youth care has on them. She recently advised Jason Bhugwandass, who compiled a report with his own experiences and those of more than fifty others in the most severe form of closed youth care, the so-called Very Intensive Short-term Observation and Stabilization (ZIKOS), for young people with complex behavioral problems who are in a psychiatric crisis. have ended up.

In the report they report a number of abuses, from bullying and prolonged isolation to rape by staff. After earlier reports from Jason Bhugwandass, the healthcare providers previously decided to stop admissions. Municipalities decided to no longer refer young people to these departments. The Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate is conducting an investigation.

Locked up after a difficult childhood

Anyone who wonders how it is possible that children in need of care are treated so poorly in closed youth care should know that these children were once, until the 1970s, mainly housed in private educational institutions, but from those years onwards, more and more often, due to the disappearance of these asylums, were placed in youth prisons, together with juvenile delinquents.

These judicial institutions had a relatively open character and a fairly liberal regime for decades, but in the 1960s and 1970s they had already developed into something that could hardly be described as anything other than a prison. And despite all good intentions, says Uit Beijerse, housing alone has a negative effect on children who have had to deal with a 'civil law deprivation of liberty'.

“Children like Jason have had a difficult childhood, been abused and then placed in prison. I can understand his indignation,” said Uit Beijerse in her inaugural lecture almost two years ago.

A book she published in 2008 stated that approximately half of the population in juvenile justice institutions consisted of young people who have not been convicted, but do need help. And: “Of that population, 80 percent needed outpatient help. That help is lacking.”

Poignant was the story of Valerie, a girl from The Hague about whom a controversial documentary was made, with addicted parents who was initially raised by her grandmother and had to wait nine months in a judicial institution for treatment.

Traumatic months, many young people say themselves, during which they sometimes even turn to crime as a result. From Beijerse: “There is no suitable help for them. And by placing them unnecessarily closed, you deprive many young people of the chance for a future, while we also need them as a society.”

Few suitable alternatives

Politicians have long believed that closed youth care should come to an end. And progress is indeed being made. “There is a movement towards smaller-scale facilities and a shorter length of stay,” notes Mariëlle Bruning, professor of youth law at Leiden University. The sector itself has been pursuing this for a number of years, says Jeugdzorg Nederland, the trade association for organizations that provide youth care, youth protection or youth probation. The number of children placed in care is approaching halving: from 1,719 in 2018 to 983 in 2022.

“The reduction is in full swing,” says a spokesperson for Youth Care Netherlands. “But it is still stagnant. To reduce further, you need appropriate and suitable alternatives. And that's where things are going wrong now.” The idea is that closed youth care will make way for open and small-scale facilities in residential areas. This requires new locations or the renovation of existing ones. “It requires more, and sometimes also differently trained, staff if you want to provide intensive guidance to young people. This costs time and money,” said the same spokesperson for Youth Care Netherlands.

With all understanding for the difficult circumstances within closed youth care, the question remains how excesses can arise as described by the young people in Jason Bhugwandass' report. Marie-Lies van Steenderen, child and youth psychiatrist in Utrecht, suspects this. “In principle, well-meaning people work in the closed institutions, but they have insufficient knowledge and insufficient resources. They want to, but they can't.”

Banging against the wall

She says that she visited institutions as a 'consulting psychiatrist' without being able to do much. “You have no mandate.” She found young people in solitary confinement, such as a girl who banged her head against the wall all night. “The guards were desperate and from behind the wall told her to keep quiet. They don't understand that a girl like that doesn't do it to spite them, but because she is afraid. Guards are not trained for that. I said it would be better to go in every half hour, sit next to her and help her through the night. That's all I could do,” says Van Steenderen.

In general, staff within closed youth care should receive much better help from their own institution. Van Steenderen: “The staff experiences bad things. They get a dollop of spit in the face, the children cut themselves. The staff must feel safe and receive 'holding' from the organization, like a good mother gives her child. The staff in a team must be able to fall back on the organization. That is not enough right now. Everyone is intrinsically motivated to help. But when there is no money and no time, things become difficult. Then you get excesses.”

Painting and yoga class

You can put an end to closed youth care by taking the children out, but what you can also do, says Jolande from Beijerse, is to make all youth institutions, including those for punished young people, safer and livable, and more focused on the development and upbringing. Like in Spain. From Beijerse: “Spain is not richer than the Netherlands. Yet much more money goes to youth institutions. In Jason's report, girls recorded say that they occasionally call a lawyer to have some human contact, or that they have to carry out bizarre assignments in order to stay longer in a group. That is completely different in Spain.”

Young people can only be placed there under criminal law. And within walled establishments, Uit Beijerse saw young people cooking and eating together, making music and Picassos Guernica painting, swimming and taking yoga classes. The young people are regularly visited by the judge who imposed the measure and thus sees how they are doing. In the psychiatric department there is direct contact with a psychiatrist and a psychologist, who supervise each young person as a couple. “And if a child goes crazy, the staff does not immediately run and push alarm buttons, as here, but waits and calms the child in a soft, child-friendly space.”

Diagnosis comes too late

Perhaps closed youth care is also served by the cry from the heart of youth lawyer Reinier Feiner: “Very vulnerable children should not be placed outside their own region.” According to Feiner, most children are placed far away from their family, school, sports and social life in a closed institution, “somewhere in the middle of nowhere”, parents often do not have the money or resources to visit their child, and care is lacking in their own environment to keep the stay in closed youth care as short as possible. Moreover, Feiner argues, the structure of the treatment is flawed.

“Youth care should learn from its big brother, mental health care. Vulnerable or confused people are only admitted there once a diagnosis has been made and appropriate treatment has been determined.” In closed youth care, on the other hand, only the symptoms are usually recognized, such as those arising from behavioral problems, after which “a standard group treatment follows,” says Feiner. “While this is usually caused by a psychiatric disorder. This is often only paid attention to much later. In the meantime, these vulnerable children have been in the institution for too long and are suffering trauma. It's better to send them on a world trip. The stay causes harm to the young people and that is sad, because every practitioner wants to help those young people,” says Feiner.

Moreover, it is not wise, thinks professor of juvenile law Mariëlle Bruning, to completely stop the closed departments for young people with very serious problems. Bruning: “There are fifty to a hundred children who are really in a crisis, who urgently need help, and for whom there is no alternative. You cannot leave children with a serious eating disorder or suicidal thoughts out in the cold. But then there must be much better help for these children. Let the government take control and invest in the best people, reward them well, and ensure a climate that is not based on repression but on positivity.”

