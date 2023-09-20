If the essence of the human being is peace, well-being, harmony and happiness, It is difficult to recognize and even more difficult to accept living in an environment of discord, confrontation and bitterness..

But both scenarios are created by us. We can equally create a negative organizational climate as a positive one.

We are passionate entities. We are passionate about a political contestfor example, and we can burn bridges with close friends in order to follow an electoral position that is ultimately temporary.

Harmonious relations between us Not only do they create moments of fulfillment, but they even lengthen life, and this is scientifically proven.

It’s time to put a stop to the confrontations between usit is totally valid that we have different political inclinations, just as it is equally valid that we defend our ideologies and beliefs with everything, but what is not valid is taking it so personally that we distance ourselves from those who have accompanied us throughout our lives.

We are undermining our healthy and lasting personal relationships, relationships that we are changing, it is insisted, for something very temporary and even unrelated and generally very far from our personal needs.

Enough, enough, enough for health, enough of continuing to tear our clothes for those who not even in the world can make us; Enough of burning bridges between brothers or lifelong friends in defense of intangible and distant ideologies.

Enough of losing the most at least, enough of changing what we have, so we want to believe that one day we will have.

It is time for friends, co-workers, neighbors and, above all, family. It’s time for us.

By Mexico worthy and united, let us make a pact to make it so.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 20, 2023.

