According to the Compass observatory, 2022 will be a positive year for the real economy

After two years of pandemic the Italians have desire to be reborn, escape, make plans, organize trips and do shopping. Despite the ups and downs, approx one in two Italians it is said in fact more confident compared to last year, especially for theeconomy of the country: the pandemic has brought enormous changes, but finally the desire to make plans is reborn, above all to start traveling again.

To support the desires and spending possibilities of Italians there is always the consumer credit: since 2015 the volume of loans disbursed was not never been so high, about 12 billion euros in the first half of 2021. These are important numbers, also confirmed by the forecasts on turnover, increasing for more than half of the affiliates, who in 2021 between digitization and renewal of the offer in a “green” key have taken the first steps towards environmental sustainability.

READ ALSO: Increased bills: Italy pays for its dependence on gas and electricity

To reveal these data the latest edition ofCompass Observatory, the research dedicated to the expectations of consumers and merchants for 2022, conducted by the consumer credit company of Mediobanca group, with a focus on the loan market.

According to about half of the Italians, that is 45%, the 2022 will mark an improvement for the economy of the country. Trust grows and also concerns the personal sphere, with about a third of the sample equal to 30% convinced that the economic situation of their family will improve.

If it is true that the vaccination campaign and the increase in GDP they gave confidence to some both towards the Italian economy, which improved in 2021 for 29 per cent of the interviewees, who for the family one, equal to 14%, continues the note, there are still many who count the damages of the past year, for the 30% there was a deterioration, and having to cling to 2022 for a real ransom.

For this, the study reads, it is not surprising that 68 percent just want the pandemic to end. Italians certainly do not lack awareness of the most serious problems of our time: in fact, the desire to live in a world more respectful of the environment and nature (43 percent) and containment complete the podium of wishes for 2022 of the economic crisis (42 per cent).

READ ALSO: Global GDP, 100 trillion in 2022: Italy in 8th place thanks to Draghi

What it looks like to miss it is above all a strong sense of freedom of movementIt is no coincidence that 51 percent plan to take a trip / vacation and 23 percent plan to buy a car / motorcycle. May it be travel, buy a house or a vehicle, renovate home, redo the furniture or, more simply, to get married, it doesn’t matter: the better news is that almost all Italians around 88% have resumed to make plans.

As for the merchants, for 34 percent they are increase your sales compared to the second half of 2020, but the price alarm bells, with over seven out of ten complaining about the price increases applied by suppliers. For the first half of 2022, the merchants interviewed appear optimistic: over half, or 51%, estimate a favorable economic situation and a decisive recovery in sales volumes compared to the first half of 2021 for their commercial activities.

According to half of the Compass affiliates, with the pandemic customer behavior has changed: now they are more attentive to promotions and offers, especially when it comes to cars / motorcycles and electronics, they are more in a hurry and enter the store only for “necessity” purchases. There are also those who perceive on their part increased nervousness and worry, but also a lot more concreteness. In other words, if they walk into the store it is very likely that they will purchase.

READ ALSO: Confcommercio, consumption up by 5.1% in 2021 but hotels and restaurants knocked out

The changes in customer behavior, the note continues, correspond to a different approach by entrepreneurs. In 2021, 55 percent of merchants developed solutions that could provide concrete sales support. Among the main solutions adopted emerge the opening of social channels, the creation of websites and the collection of orders via instant messaging. In general, over 30 percent of the affiliated companies expect to carry out some development projects for their entrepreneurial activity in the next two years, such as, for example, the restructuring of the current sales space and the expansion of the range of products offered.

On the front of the environmental sustainability, in 2021 21 per cent of the affiliates carried out at least one intervention to be “greener”. 39 percent of these have digitized the documentation, on the 29th it carried out a restructuring of the store for energy efficiency, and on the 29th it also expanded the range of products with more eco-sustainable versions.

In the first half of 2021, i volumes of loans disbursed have set the record for the highest level ever reached since 2015. I’m over 12 billion euros disbursed, up by 47.1 per cent compared to the first half of 2020 and by 1.5 per cent compared to 2019. If we reduce the time frame considered, the second quarter will shine above all, thanks above all to the growth of the car / motorcycle sector which alone determines 80 percent of loans, and the dynamism of electronics.

It grows throughout the first half of 2021 on medium funded: in the automotive sector it reaches 13,649 euros.furniture, with € 2,651 (+5.3 per cent), while the average financing in electronics (€ 884) falls slightly. And in 2022, consumer credit could play an even more important role: 80 per cent foresee a growth trend in financed purchases.

“For consumers and merchants, 2021 seems to have been a half year, certainly better than in 2020 but, we all hope, not as much as the 2022, characterized by very high expectations: this is demonstrated by the data, according to which almost all Italians have finally returned to making plans and buying “, commented Luigi Pace, Compass Central Director of Marketing and Innovation.

“To do this, many turned to consumer credit, a sector that recorded very encouraging numbers, also thanks to the introduction of new payment solutions with Buy Now Pay Later: today Compass is among the few operators in Italy to offer this service through Pagolight, simple and usable, and in which we strongly believe in supporting future consumption “, concluded Pace.