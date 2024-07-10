There is great anticipation for the second season of Chainsaw Man and the film Reze Arc, which barring unforeseen circumstances should arrive this year. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is currently one of the most popular in the Land of the Rising Sun and also in the West in recent years, and cosplayers also demonstrate this with their representations of Denji, Power and the other characters from the series. In this regard, we propose the Makima cosplaysigned by Enot.

Makima is a central character in the Chainsaw Man story. She manages the Devil Hunter operative groups, that is, the Devil hunters, including Denji’s. The protagonist himself ends up in the woman’s sights, due to his hybrid nature halfway between a Devil and a human being. In the first episodes of the anime, Makima appears as an indecipherable woman, apparently kind and friendly towards everyone, but also ruthless and cold when necessary.