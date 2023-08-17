There exit date of Enotria: The Last Song is currently set for a generic 2024.

In addition, the official pages of Enotria: The Last Song on Steam come on Playstation Store . You can then add the games to your Wish List.

Enotria: The Last Song – the soulslike RPG created by Jyamma Games formerly known as Project Galileo – will be at the Gamescom 2023 . During the event it will be possible to see the demo in Beta version , precisely in Hall 08.1, Stand A 0-11. Those who will be present at the fair will have the opportunity to try the game.

Enotria: The Last Song, what we know about the game

Enotria: The Last Song is much more colorful than the average soulslike

Enotria: The Last Song is an RPG Italian soulslike, but not only because it is developed in Italy. It is an adventure inspired by Italian folklore and culture. The game world is fantasy-inspired and is based on masks, which can be taken from enemies: these allow us to change appearance and capabilities. We will be able to have three equipped at any time, to balance their strengths and weaknesses and “transform” at any time depending on the situation.

The game world is under the game of tea towel, or a sort of curse that blocks the world in an unnatural stasis. We are the Unmasked and we must free the world from its fate. We will be able to defeat the Authors who created it and save everyone from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardor.

In stylistic terms we can expect a setting that, for once, is not dark and dirty: we will explore a world kissed by the summer suninspired by Italian nature.

Finally, we remind you that we had already tested the ex-Project Galileo at TGS 2022.