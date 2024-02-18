With a new trailerr released overnight at the Streamer Awards Show, has been officially announced the release date Of Enotria: The Last Songthe ambitious Souls-style action RPG title created by the Italian studio of Jyamma Games. Enotria will be available starting from June 21, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

This title was not only developed by our own studio, but is also heavily inspired by the Italian folkloreso the anticipation and curiosity (especially on the Italian scene) are really very high.

The substantial trailer that was shown to us at the event has already revealed a few interesting idea on some of those who will be the topics covered, enemy types, and the final graphic appearance. The character is defined as “Without a Mask”, waking up without too many explanations thanks to a flower that approaches him, while he seems to be hanging from a tree.

Furthermore, he also revealed to us the presence of a Deluxe Edition as a pre-order exclusive for the Epic Games Store. In any case, pre-orders are already open for all platforms.

On the stage of the Streamer Awards, the game was also briefly described by the presenter, who also spoke to us about the not only aesthetic importance of the masks, and about the magical and at the same time theatrical atmosphere.