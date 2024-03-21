The Italian study Jyamma Games took advantage of the setting of the Future Games Show to announce the new release date of Enotria: The Last Song. The local souls-like will therefore be released “release date” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

Enotria was previously scheduled for on June 21stbut was then postponed so as not to clash with the launch of the expansion Elden Ringso much so that now the August 21, 2024 preceded by a demo.

The maneuver was necessary to evade what was defined by Giacomo GrecoCEO of Jyamma Games, a “commercial suicide”.

Previously known as Project GallileoEnotria: The Last Song was dubbed by the developers themselves as a “Summer Soul”a game that blends the beauty of an Italian summer with the dark tones that distinguish the genre.

From what has been shown in the past we know that the protagonist is defined as the “Without Mask”, a mysterious individual who is awakened by a flower while hanging from a tree. Also the game will bet a lot about masks and their meaningbut at the same time the theatricality and magical atmosphere also frame everything.

We also know of the existence of one Deluxe Edition already available for pre-order exclusively on Epic Games Store. We hope to have new details on this as soon as possible, hoping to finally get our hands on this long-awaited all-Italian souls-like.