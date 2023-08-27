The new shots allow us to admire some glimpses of the settings of the Jyamma Games game, as well as some characters with a very inspired design that we will meet during the adventure.

Enotria: The Last Song came back to show with new images giving us a new taste of the souls-like in Unreal Engine 5 inspired by Italy made by Jyamma Games.

Some details on Enotria: The Last Song

Just today we published a new test of Enotria: The Last Song, which for those who don’t know it is an action with atmospheres and music that are very reminiscent of Italian folklore with a soulslike mold. Indeed, the term used by the development team is “Summer Soul”i.e. a title that combines the beauty of an Italian summer with the typical darkness of the genre that became famous thanks to FromSoftware games.

As explained in Pierpaolo Greco’s article, the demo proposed during Gamescom 2023 is the same as that of last year’s Tokyo Game Show, which is justified by the transition fromunreal engine 4 to version 5. The fruits of the work of the Jyamma Games team in this sense are clearly visible, especially as regards the management of the lighting, the quality of the shadows and the particles.

On the gameplay side, however, we are faced with a game clearly very inspired by Bloodborne and FromSoftware’s souls-like in general, but which still aims to have its own specific identity with some interesting choices. Among all, the possibility of making the protagonist wear various clothes stands out masks, each of which bestows passive bonuses different from important effects. Furthermore, during the fights we will be able to select three different masks on the fly which on paper should really offer a lot of versatility and freedom to the player in terms of customization.

We remind you that Enotria: The Last Song is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the launch scheduled during the course of the 2024.