Enotria: The Last Song will have some physical editionsis standard and deluxecurated by Fireshine Games in collaboration with the Jyamma Games development team, arriving on the release date set for September 19, 2024.

The expected Souls-like action RPG it can therefore also be purchased in the traditional edition with physical support, offered in two different versions: the Standard is the classic one, while the Deluxe presents itself as a richer version, equipped with various interesting extras including in-game elements and digital additions.

Both the standard physical edition and the Deluxe physical edition of Enotria: The Last Song will be available simultaneously with the digital output of the game, set for September 19, 2024, but while the standard edition is for both consoles, the Digital Deluxe will only be available for PS5.