Enotria: The Last Song will have some physical editionsis standard and deluxecurated by Fireshine Games in collaboration with the Jyamma Games development team, arriving on the release date set for September 19, 2024.
The expected Souls-like action RPG it can therefore also be purchased in the traditional edition with physical support, offered in two different versions: the Standard is the classic one, while the Deluxe presents itself as a richer version, equipped with various interesting extras including in-game elements and digital additions.
Both the standard physical edition and the Deluxe physical edition of Enotria: The Last Song will be available simultaneously with the digital output of the game, set for September 19, 2024, but while the standard edition is for both consoles, the Digital Deluxe will only be available for PS5.
Physical editions and contents
Pre-orders are also open today for physical editions, both the standard edition on both consoles and the physical Deluxe Edition on PS5.
In particular, the Deluxe physical edition, in addition to the game, contains the following elements:
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital Art Book
- Upgrades and consumable items
- Additional set of weapon skins
- Other downloadable content
Enotria: The Last Song is a soulslike action RPG that has the particularity of being set in a world inspired by southern Italy, quite bright and therefore quite counter-trend with the typical style of this type of game.
It is also inspired by Italian folklore, which also focuses on the use of masks capable of modifying the character’s skills and statistics, allowing you to face challenging battles in different ways.
We recently saw a trailer from the Summer Game Fest, and got to know the game better with our playthrough of Enotria: The Last Song.
#Enotria #Song #Standard #Deluxe #Physical #Editions #Announced #PS5 #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply