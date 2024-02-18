The developers of the Italian team at Jyamma Games have released a new trailer for Enotria: The Last Song, which reveals the release date of the souls-like inspired by the folklore of the Bel Paese. It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) starting fromJune 11, 2024.
At the end of the film the Deluxe Editionexclusive to the Epic Games Store, which includes 72 hours of access ahead of the release date, an excerpt of the digital soundtrack and the artbook, and a series of extras that include a set of exclusive weapon skins, materials for strengthening and more.
Preorders are currently only available on Epic Games store, with the Standard Edition priced at 44.99 euros and the Deluxe Edition at 53.99 euros. In the next few hours or days, reservations should also begin on the other digital stores.
What is Enotria: The Last Song?
Enotria: The Last Song is a souls-like with settings, atmospheres and music that are very reminiscent of Italian folklore and culture. In this sense, the developers prefer to define it as a “Summer-Soul”, that is, a game that combines the beauty of an Italian summer with the darkness inherent in the sub-genre born thanks to FromSoftware's games.
On the gameplay side, the inspirations from Bloodborne and in general the souls-like games created by the studio led by Hidetaka Miyazaki are evident, but Jyamma Games' game also boasts its own specific identity with some interesting choices. Among all, the one stands out mask worn by the protagonist, who grants bonuses that are decisive. In battle we will be able to equip three different ones and switch between them at any time, which on paper should offer great variety and freedom when it comes to creating builds. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Enotria: The Last Song.
#Enotria #Song #trailer #reveals #release #date #Italian #soulslike #PS5 #Xbox
Leave a Reply