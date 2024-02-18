The developers of the Italian team at Jyamma Games have released a new trailer for Enotria: The Last Song, which reveals the release date of the souls-like inspired by the folklore of the Bel Paese. It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) starting fromJune 11, 2024.

At the end of the film the Deluxe Editionexclusive to the Epic Games Store, which includes 72 hours of access ahead of the release date, an excerpt of the digital soundtrack and the artbook, and a series of extras that include a set of exclusive weapon skins, materials for strengthening and more.

Preorders are currently only available on Epic Games store, with the Standard Edition priced at 44.99 euros and the Deluxe Edition at 53.99 euros. In the next few hours or days, reservations should also begin on the other digital stores.