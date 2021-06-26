Enock Barwuah spoke about the controversy of the last few hours involving the Italian national football team and the “Black Lives Matter” movement: the players have not yet decided whether to kneel or not. A gesture that made Enock write “Shame”, who was then attacked with some racist messages.

The controversy of the last few hours has concerned the National football team Italian, which tonight will be involved in the round of 16 of the European Championship against Austria, and the movement of the “Black Lives Matter“: The Italian players, in fact, do not yet know if they will kneel or not before the game starts, a gesture of protest against the racism, became known after the killing of George Floyd.

The indecision of the blues has brought several criticisms and also Enock Barwuah, brother of Mario Balotelli and former competitor of Big Brother Vip 5, commented on what is happening with the word “Shame!”. The dry opinion of Enock it was not understood by everyone and, once again, several racist messages arrived.

Enock, in fact, he posted some screenshots of messages that arrived directly on his profile Instagram where it came insulted and called with the N-word: “Madness”, commented the former competitor of GF Vip 5.

Enock Barwuah: responds to insults

The same person who shortly before had insulted him tried to justify himself, claiming that he used that expression “in a good way”: even if initially Enock Barwuah he replied with the clown faces, the two managed to clarify why the apologies against the former competitor of the GF Vip 5.

Anyhow, Enock Barwuah he wanted to seize the opportunity to specify that he does not consider Instagram the most suitable place to address a delicate topic like that of racism, which he lived, and probably still lives today, in the first person: “The day I decide to talk about racism and I’ll say what I think then we can have a dialogue ”.

Enock Barwuah, therefore, he hinted that there are deep reasons behind his “Shame” to the Italian national team, writing a few lines of explanation before definitively closing the topic with the anthem of Italy, to manifest his unconditional love: