The former gieffino would have taken part in a fight consumed in the disco

Over the last few hours, the pages of the main newspapers have been giving ample space to the story in which the protagonist is Enock BarwuahMario Balotelli’s brother. According to rumors, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP was reported for having taken part in a fight that took place in a disco in Brescia between the night of 22 and 23 December.

To tell the dramatic story involving the brother of Mario Balotelli is the ‘Giornale di Brescia’. According to what emerged from the well-known newspaper, it seems that Enock kicked and punched a 26-year-old boy who would have protruded complaint against him.

This is what was revealed by victim to the ‘Giornale di Brescia’ regarding the much-talked about affair in the last few hours:

Enock Barwuah was stopped only by the intervention of the bouncer. After the punch I decided to leave the club but I was met from behind in the parking lot by Enock, who for no reason kicked me to the ground, and then another on the eyebrow.

Following the violent brawl, the victim was transported to the Iseo emergency room where he was treated. The doctors then sent the results to the police report; it must be said that the specialists would also have detected a fracture.

Following what happened, the police opened a real one investigation, since they wish to shed light on this matter. It must be said that at the time of the brawl Enock Barwuah was not alone. The rapper was also with him Prince The Goat and a third person.

At the moment the person concerned has not released any statement in this regard. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out in detail what happened and what will happen to theformer competitor of the Big Brother VIP.