At the gender reveal, Enock and Giorgia discover the sex of their first child

A few months after announcing her pregnancy, Enock and Giorgia they organized a gender reveal to find out the sex of their first child. Is the VIP couple expecting a boy or a girl? Let’s find out together!

Over the last few hours, Enock Barwuah and Giorgia Improveti have received one news which filled their hearts with joy. The woman is in the fourth month of pregnancy and, to find out the type of her unborn child, she organized a gender reveal together with her husband.

There party it took place in a large garden in the company of friends and relatives. Some were also present at the event former competitors of the Big Brother VIP such as Francesco Oppini with his girlfriend, Andrea Zelletta and Natalia Paragoni. Certainly the brother of the future father could not be missing, Mario Balotelli who will very soon become an uncle.

Giorgia Migliorati will give birth to a beautiful little boy. Future parents found out the gender of the unborn child in a very original way. Enock gave a kick the ball from which a cloud of blue dust emerged. Everything was documented through a post published on their respective social profiles:

Most of you had already guessed it… This year I scored the best goal of my life… Now you have to help us with the name because we are on the high seas.

Giorgia and Enock: the announcement of the pregnancy

Giorgia Migliorati is located at fourth month of pregnancy. After the gender reveal, the woman wanted to answer some questions on Instagram by revealing some curiosity on gestation. L’announcement of the sweet wait had arrived a few months ago on social media with these words: