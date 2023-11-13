ENOC Group, the global integrated energy company, announced that its sales of jet fuel will reach more than one billion gallons by the end of this year, exceeding pre-Corona pandemic levels, by supplying more than 153,000 commercial and military flights around the world. .

On the sidelines of the 18th edition of the Dubai Air Show, the group revealed plans to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Dubai airports in 2024, in line with its long-term strategy, noting that it is currently exploring the possibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel inside and outside the Emirates.

She continued: “As part of its international expansion plans, ENOC aims to increase its global sales volume, in addition to implementing acquisitions, concluding strategic partnerships, and launching new development projects.”

ENOC Group CEO, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, said: “The aviation sector in the UAE represents one of the main growth engines of the country’s economy, supported by the strong increase in demand for air travel, as a result of the significant global increase in the number of travelers. “Based on our role as a leading national company in the energy sector, we are committed to meeting this growing demand for aviation fuel, both locally and internationally.”

He continued: “Given that we have given efforts to remove carbon from the aviation sector a top global priority, we at ENOC have taken it upon ourselves to move forward in working with strategic partners to provide sustainable aviation fuel, which will contribute to supporting the UAE’s efforts to reach its goal of climate neutrality.” .

Based on its headquarters in the UAE, ENOC Group provides more than 40% of Dubai International Airport’s aviation fuel needs, through two pipelines linking storage stations in Jebel Ali to the airport. Last year, the group also announced the completion of the construction of a 16.2 km aviation fuel pipeline linking the Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum Station to Al Maktoum International Airport. The pipeline will transport 2,000 cubic meters per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport, and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai airports until 2050.