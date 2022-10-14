The actor Enoc Leaño, has to his credit an artistic career of more than three decades, where he has participated in movies, series and soap operas. And it is precisely in the latter that he returns, in which he will have a special participation in the melodrama Forgive our sins, which is in charge of the producer Lucero Suárez, a situation that makes him happy for his special performance and he told it in an interview.

recordings

The interpreter told EL DEBATE by telephone that the filming began yesterday and despite the fact that he did not reveal many details of the story, he did reveal that he will only be in 25 chaptersin which you will share credits with Jorge Salina, Érika Buenfil, Sabine Moussier, César Évora and Osvaldo de Leónwith whom he is very happy to share a camera in the Televisa San Ángel forums.

Enoc Leaño acted in several episodes of the series “Dona Maria Felix which was released by the new VIX+ platform on July 21, where the life and work of the greatest representative of Mexican cinema of the golden age was told.

Other projects

After his participation in the boiserie authorized The King: Vicente Fernandezwhich is broadcast on Netflix, the actor has acted in five projects, including two series, and now he begins recording the project in San Ángel. The actor who will turn 54 on November 4was happy for how lucky he has been in recent years, since he has not stopped working and doing what he is most passionate about, he said that he hopes that this type of opportunity will continue in this way, in which he can continue to have participation