ENOC Group, the leading global integrated energy company, has won the prestigious “Safety and Health in Asia” award.(WSHAsia) For the year 2024 in the category of “Environmental Sustainability”, in recognition of the level of innovation demonstrated by the group in the design and technology of the future service station. This recognition comes to reaffirm ENOC’s commitment to enhancing sustainability across various energy sector operations through the element of innovation..

The World Safety & Health Asia Awards recognize companies that have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability in terms of the level of occupational safety and health of their products and services. This includes innovative solutions that demonstrate a proactive approach to modifying products and services to mitigate current and future environmental problems..

The futuristic service station at Expo 2020 Dubai was built to advance sustainability, using biomimetic principles and the design and production of materials modeled after biological components. The innovative ENOC station has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first service station in the world to achieve the LEED Platinum rating.(LEED)This confirms its superior performance in several criteria, the most important of which are energy saving, water efficiency, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions..

On this occasion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Winning the ‘Safety and Health in Asia’ award today underscores our commitment to leading the efforts towards sustainability in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. Sustainability is a key priority for our brand, and the award-winning service station of the future at Expo 2020 site embodies ENOC’s aspirations towards further work to drive innovation to meet the requirements of the future.”.

As a national energy leader, ENOC has built a robust retail infrastructure over the years, committed to meeting the UAE’s ambitions to lead the transition to clean energy. With its innovative, high-tech solutions that focus on sustainability, ENOC Group plays a dynamic role in the ongoing efforts to grow and diversify the economy of Dubai and the UAE as a whole..

It is worth noting that ENOC’s Future Service Station uses multiple energy sources in its quest for sustainability, from solar to wind power, in addition to traditional hydrocarbon sources. The 5,841.87 square metre station employs renewable energy through 283 photovoltaic solar panels installed to generate 140 megawatt-hours of solar energy, in addition to a 25-metre diameter wind turbine that can generate 12.7 megawatt-hours of wind energy annually within the 4.38 square kilometre Expo site. Since its launch, the Future Service Station has received recognition from several international and local bodies for its innovative design and sustainability elements..