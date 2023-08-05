Finally this year’s winners have been revealed for the Ennie Awards 2023awards that saw some of the best role-playing games compete in various categories.

In the table below you can see the various prizes ei winners of both Gold and Silverrespectively first and second place.

Category 🥇Gold Winner 🥈 Silver Winner Best Online Content Linda Codega’s Io9 RPG reporting TTRPGKids Best Podcast Seth Skorkowsky How We Roll Best Digital Accessory Rimspace Planet Generator The Session Zero System Best Non-Digital Accessory Decuma: the R&G for your RPG The Witcher Hybrid Dice Set – Wolf: Golem’s Heart Best Product for RPG Owl Bear Plush Dragonbond: Dragons of the Red Moon Best Cover Art Historica Arcanum: The City of Crescent Swords of the Serpentine Best Internal Art Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland Seven Sinners Best Organized Play Under the Cover of Stars Cat’s Paws Best Cartography Blade Runner RPG Starter Set Claw Atlas: New Maps for Beak, Feather, & Bone Best Monster/Adversary Ruins of Symbaroum – Bestiary Fateforge Book 5 – Creatures 2 Netherworld Best Adventure Vaesen RPG – Seasons of Mystery Journeys through the Radiant Citadel Best Family Game Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set The Goblings Best Electronic Book Brindlewood Bay Host and Hostility: Three Regency Call of Cthulhu Scenarios Best Free Game Root: The RPG Talon Hill Quickstart Shrine of the Jaguar Princess Best Rules Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Rivers of London: The Roleplaying Game Better Atmosphere Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland Swords of the Serpentine Best Supplement Barkeep on the Borderlands Into the Cess and Citadel Best Design Blade Runner RPG Core Rulebook Frontier Scum Best Production Value Blackbirds RPG: Servant of the Gods Edition Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay – The Enemy Within: Empire In Ruins Collectors Edition Better Writing Swords of the Serpentine The Wild Sea: RPG Best Publisher for Fans Free League Publishing N/A Best Game Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook Trophy RPG Product of the Year Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook

Interesting the winning some Italiansas Fabula Ultimawhich took gold for Best Game and silver for Product of the Year, but also Seven Sinnerswhich took the silver for the best interior art.