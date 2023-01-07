What a way to paralyze social networks by the Mexican model and instagramer, Ennid Wongwho posed in a series of fiery photos in a shoot that left nothing to the imagination.

Ennid Wong has always been characterized by paralyzing social networks with her enviable body and this occasion did not go unnoticed by uploading a series of photos showing that perfect ingredient that makes her one of the biggest influencers on instagram.

The Mexican model and instagramer posed reclining on an armchair, where she showed that great body of a goddess that she has and blew up social networks by having more than 40,000 likes in a few hours of being up on her official Instagram account.

The great fame that the mexican model She has become known within the digital platforms, since she is not only succeeding on her official Instagram account, since on Facebook and Twiiter she is also a queen.

Ennid Wong looks monumental in a photo session. Photo: Instagram Ennid Wong

And what to say on the OnlyFans platform where he is generating great profits with a large influx of users who are subscribing to his account.

From that moment on, his popularity increased, on Instagram he has 1.3 million followers and his OnlyFans account grew like foam. The model sells exclusive content for $10 a month.