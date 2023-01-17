The Cruz Azul machine, almost urgently, is working on signing the center forward that Raúl el ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez has asked them for two months ago and that for the moment the board of the La Noria team has not been able to take. Los celestes wasted too much time waiting for a response from Luis Suárez, who never came and at the end of the Uruguayan signed for Gremio, portraying the ineffectiveness of the high command of the club in the country’s capital.
Right now, the Cruz Azul sports area is moving within Europe to be able to sign a renowned and quality striker and has sent an offer for one of the best scorers in the entire old continent and who also had a brilliant world cup. It’s about ‘Superman’ Enner Valencia, who immediately responded to the celestial offer, an answer that will generate more problems within the Mexican club.
According to international press information, Valencia did not have much to think about and has responded to the offer of the machine with a resounding “no”, unwilling to listen to any other offer that comes from Cruz Azul or teams from the Liga MX . The information confirms that the player feels he is in the best moment of his career and in absolute sporting fullness, therefore, if he decides to leave Fenerbahce or the club does not renew him, he will do so solely to continue his career within Europe.
#Enner #Valencia #rejects #Cruz #Azul
