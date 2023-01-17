It is practically a fact that Deportivo Cruz Azul will not have any more reinforcements up front for this Clausura 2023 despite its intentions with elements such as Luis Suarez, Radamel Falcao Y Enner Valencia. The last bullet of the celestial board was the former player of Tigres UANL and put an offer on the table of the fenerbahce which was rejected by the player himself.
According to information from the journalist Turo Ekrem Konurthe Machine submitted a two-year offer with an option to three for the services of Enner Valencia. However, it would be the player himself who would have already declined the proposal since at the moment he does not want to return to Liga MX because he would seek to remain in the fenerbahce.
The same source points out that the Ecuadorian World Cup player seeks to continue in the Turkish team and therefore would have already started talks to renew his contract, since his bond currently expires in June 2023.
There are still a few days left before the winter transfer market closes and although the intentions of the sky-blue team have been to sign a foreign attacker, the reality is that they do not have the conditions to do so, since their Untrained places in Mexico are full and no foreign footballer is shaping up to leave.
However, it could still surprise at the end of the transfer market that ends on February 1, so the situation could change in the coming days, depending on the conditions that arise.
