Ecuador began its participation in the 2022 World Cup in an unbeatable way: the tricolor squad prevailed against Qatar, the host team, with a double from Enner Valencia. In this way, the South American team achieved a milestone in the history of this tournament: it became the first team to defeat the local squad in its first game and in the opening duel.
The great figure of La Tri was Valencia. The Turkish Fenerbahce striker opened the scoring just after minute 3 of the match, but the referee controversially annulled this score due to a dubious offside. At 16, Enner was brought down by the insecure goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb inside the area and the whistler scored the maximum penalty. Valencia charged from eleven steps and put Ecuador ahead on the board.
In the 31st minute, Valencia appeared to make it 2-0 after receiving a great serve from Angelo Preciado on the right. The Ecuadorian forward finished off with a header to break the net for the second time.
Enner Valencia has inscribed his name in gold letters in the history of the World Cup. With his goals in his debut against Qatar, the scorer surpassed the legendary Agustín ‘Tin’ Delgado as the top Ecuadorian scorer in the tournament. Valencia has scored the last five goals for the Tri in World Cups and has done so in only four games.
Enner currently plays for Fenerbahce, but has spent much of his career in Liga MX. The footballer originally from San Lorenzo, arrived in Pachuca in January 2014 from Emelec. With the Tuzos he only stayed one semester, in which he scored 18 goals, and his high level caught the interest of West Ham.
Valencia remained in the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton, between July 2014 and July 2017. During his three years in the first division of English soccer, the Ecuadorian striker scored 13 goals. After his stint with the Toffees, he signed with Tigres.
With the UANL team, the Ecuadorian striker played a total of 118 games, in which he scored a total of 34 goals and provided 14 assists. In this team, Valencia won the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, two Campeón de Campeones titles, and two Liga MX titles.
He currently plays for Fenerbahce and is one of its main figures. Valencia joined this team in August 2020. In the current season of the Turkish first division, the Ecuadorian striker has added an extraordinary amount of 13 goals and four assists in 12 league games.
