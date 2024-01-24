It would have killed his father by stabbing and then ran away and later be convinced to return by the police. The Enna State Police then arrested MM, allegedly responsible for the murder of the cohabiting parent. The crime would have taken place inside the family home, where the victim would have been hit by numerous blows inflicted with a cutting weapon, presumably a kitchen knife, found on the sites. The alleged perpetrator later moved away and no trace of him was lost.

The searches were immediately started by the policemen of the flying squad and numerous patrols were deployed throughout the Enna area in search of the suspect, some of which also extended to the neighboring provinces where, for a certain time, the user in use had been located by the alleged murderer. The timely intervention of the police forces and the simultaneous launch of the investigations conducted by the Enna Prosecutor's Office allowed the officers to telephone the alleged perpetrator of the crime, who with exhausting convincing activities was invited to return to Enna. Despite this, in the meantime, he was intercepted near the police headquarters.

From the first investigations heated and strong conflicts would have emerged between father and son, which increased over time, probably for economic reasons and, in any case, undergoing further investigation. The Public Prosecutor on duty, after having proceeded with the immediate interrogation of the arrested person, during which he partially admitted the tragic gesture, ordered his transfer to prison, pending the validation hearing by the investigating judge. The Police Commissioner of Enna expressed maximum satisfaction with the investigative activity carried out by the staff of the Enna Flying Squad which reveals the constant commitment made by the State Police and the fruitful and synergistic collaboration with the Judicial Authority.