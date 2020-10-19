Highlights: US Navy warship gave food and water to Iranian ship straying at sea, showed right path

Tensions between the US and Iran are well known. The leaders of the two countries do not get tired of threatening to attack each other. The US has broken the back of its economy by increasing sanctions on Iran. Despite this, when an Iranian ferry at sea sought help from a US Navy ship, the US Navy vessel gave it food without any hesitation.

Pompeo shared video of humanity

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shared a video of the incident in which American soldiers are seen giving lost food and water to Iranians wandering in the sea. Pampio shared the video, writing that on October 15, a ship carrying the Iranian flag signaled the US Navy warship USS Vistern Churchill for help.

Food and water given to Iranians, told way

He further wrote that the US Navy warship provided food, water and essential goods to the Iranians wandering at sea. Not only this, the US military also showed the right path to the Iranian ship strayed into the sea. He said that this looks like our professionalism and is a lesson for Iran.

Iran threatens to avenge Qasim Sulemani

Recently, Mohammad Raza Falahzadeh, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, has openly threatened the US. He has said that we will soon avenge the death of our commander General Qasim Sulemani from America. This high official of the Iranian army said that the killing of Iranian commanders and soldiers would not force Tehran to retreat or abandon its targets.

Iran will target American Embassy?

US media Politico had quoted an unnamed intelligence source as saying that Tehran was looking at options to avenge the assassination of top Iranian general Qasim Soleimani. According to media outlets, the US Ambassador to South Africa could be a potential target. After which the ambassador’s security has been increased. However, this claim of Politico could not be independently verified.

Iranian drone flies over American warship

In the middle of September, a surveillance drone of the Iranian Army flew over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. The vessel passed through the Hormuz Strait near Iran. The photos were published by the Tasnim news agency and said that these photos were taken by a drone made in Iran.