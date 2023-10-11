Newsweek reported on conflicts in the ranks of the elite brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Magura”

Problems with the leadership have created discord in the elite 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Magura”. The publication reported this Newsweek.

“The Ukrainian military formation, which played a central role in Kyiv’s counteroffensive, is at odds due to problems with leadership and command on the battlefield,” the article said.

It is clarified that the conflict arose between senior officers who shift the blame for the mismanagement of the brigade onto each other. It’s all about the order that the military received during the counteroffensive and which led to large losses in the ranks of “Magur” in the Zaporozhye direction.

This is far from the first conflict involving the command that has occurred in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the counteroffensive. A captured soldier of the Ukrainian army spoke about a similar incident, clarifying that the reason for the showdown was the lie of the commanders. The soldiers rebelled because they were assured that they were being sent to patrol a zone free of Russian troops, but each time fewer and fewer soldiers returned. The misinformation angered his colleagues so much that they even came up with the idea of ​​planting a grenade in the chief sergeant’s car.

Why do Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers flee into captivity from their commanders?

In September, it became known that about ten thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia using a special radio wave 149.200 “Volga”. A representative of the operational services reported on the condition of the prisoners of war, adding that there were cases when, with the help of radio frequency, Ukrainians surrendered in whole groups.

There was also a case reported when a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russian soldiers along with boxes of ammunition as trophies.

“The prisoners are fed, they are receiving all the necessary medical care,” the source said, adding that by using the radio, the Ukrainian soldiers “chose life.”

Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides spoke about the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards captured Ukrainians. Thus, a Russian officer said that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are trying to finish off their colleagues in order to stop a possible leak of information.

10,000 Human So many Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered using radio wave 149.200 "Volga" as of September 2023

A Ukrainian military officer shared a story that commanders crack down on their own soldiers not only for surrendering, but also for leaving positions, even in cases where it is obvious to the military personnel that escaping from the battlefield is a matter of survival. Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened “friendly” fire on their own for leaving positions in the Kherson region.

The attitude of Ukrainians towards military service is ambiguous

More and more news is coming from the front to the rear from Ukrainian fighters that there are many non-surviving soldiers on the contact lines and, despite this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sending more and more soldiers there to attack. In this regard, in Ukraine the number of draft dodgers and men leaving abroad is growing, since few people want to participate in “meat assaults”. The mobilization in the country was called “mobilization.”

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier said that military commissars became ashamed and dangerous to walk the streets of Kyiv in uniform, since there were too many people in the capital who were dissatisfied with the progress of the mobilization. “I’m afraid that someone will hit me with a bottle and they’ll think that I’m carrying a summons,” he shared.