Pirelli continues, but Bridgestone’s shadow remains

In the last few hours, the parenthesis relating to the official announcement of the sole tire supplier for the three-year period has definitively ended 2025-2027: also on this occasion, it will in fact be the Pirelli to continue their activity in Formula 1, with an option extended to 2028. However, once the new agreement expires, the Milanese company could seriously leave the Circus. In 2028, or at worst 2029, the brand could be potentially replaced by Bridgestonewhich would make its return to Formula 1 for the first time since 2010, after its brief appearance in the 1976 and 1977 Japanese GPs and its permanent debut in 1997.

The defeat in the tender does not discourage Bridgestone

Furthermore, the Japanese brand had already made a considerable offer for the 2025-2027 tender, which was however assigned to the aforementioned Pirelli. The operation, however, underlined the firm intention of being able to make his return to the top flight, which will presumably arrive once Pirelli’s experience has concluded, which however has not made his eventual exit from the scene official. What is already known are the projects that the Japanese company is carrying out for road tyres, which present technologies that can also be adopted for Formula 1 single-seaters.

The new project

This project is known as Enliten, which involves the construction of road tyres, derived from recycled materials, which are approximately 20% lighter than their previous equivalents. This aspect helps to reduce rolling resistance, improve fuel consumption and improve the handling of the car, since the mass of the wheel is less. It’s also much more sustainable, as 63% of its components are recycled and the products are lighter to ship.

It was reiterating the desire to resubmit to the next Formula 1 tender for the supply of tyres Shuichi IshibashiMember of the Board of Directors, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation: “The trial has received positive recognition from the FIA ​​and Formula One Group and has strengthened the value created by Bridgestone’s advanced innovative technology, including sustainability initiatives and the ‘Ultimate Customisation’ of its new technology Enlitenwhich can be modified according to the needs of different racing conditions – he has declared – Likewise, Bridgestone will continue to passionately push its technology and innovation through the mobile laboratory and proving ground that motorsports offers, strengthening its pursuit of global and sustainable premium motorsports businesses. Ultimately, through motorsports, Bridgestone will seek to realize its corporate commitment to ‘Emotion’, to inspire emotion and spread joy in the world of mobility.”