Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid. The club has communicated it through an official note and tomorrow it will say goodbye in Valdebebas. The news, although it was foreseeable in the absence of an agreement just 15 days after the end of his contract, has been a complete bomb at the national and international level. Quickly, the media have placed their march at the top of their digital portals. These are some of the most prominent comments:

El Mundo: “There have been inaccessible dikes”

“The year of contract with a 10% discount that Madrid offered him to continue and the two seasons without discount that he wanted have been two inaccessible dikes in negotiations that have taken too many headlines and headlines.”

El País: “Enlisting with the National Team damaged his image and weakened him”

“At the end of the last match of that window, against Kosovo (he had barely been able to play the final five minutes), he suffered a muscle injury in the internal calf of his left leg that returned him to the infirmary for the following month, in which the The white team had to play their future in the Champions League and in the League. That decision to enlist with the national team damaged their image and weakened them in the negotiations. “

ABC: “Florentino has done what Ramos asked him, to plan without him”

“In March, Ramos adduced the president: ‘Plan without me.’ And that’s what Florentino Pérez has done. For the president, Ramos no longer counted in the first team. And the player will not continue at home.”

The Reason: “It’s just a see you later”

“Despite their obvious differences when it has been necessary to renew, Florentino Pérez and Sergio Ramos have also had good times. For this reason, tomorrow Thursday they want to stage a goodbye in harmony. As they say in the movies, it is only a see you later.”

Gazzetta dello Sport: “He was a legend, the great captain”

The Italian medium He places the information at the top of his portal and enters to judge his last months in Madrid: “Ramos was a totem, a legend, the great captain of Real Madrid. The club had offered him five million euros and the agreement stalled very fast. He didn’t start over and now he’s off the rails forever. The last game will still be at Stamford Bridge, an elimination loss. “

L’Equipe: “It’s over”

Only behind Italy’s Euro Cup match, L’Equipe gives space and relevance to Ramos’s departure: “He was one of the best players in the club’s history. At 35, he will leave the club for which he gave everything after 16 seasons of loyal service.” On the cover they headline: “Ramos and Real Madrid, it’s over.”

The news has great pull also in America

The Olé DiaryIn the middle of the Copa América and with the Argentine team fighting for the title, Ramos’s departure from Real Madrid is placed in the second row. At the moment, there is no analysis beyond a brief information with the statement.

Mirror: “The legend leaves the club under a dark cloud”

The Daily Mirror is one of the foreign media that most influences the reasons why Ramos left the club: “Madrid had no problems signing David Alaba and giving him excellent treatment. It seems that this could have led Ramos down the wrong path , a club legend emerging under a dark cloud. He will have no shortage of suitors. “

Le Parisien: “One of the most iconic captains”

The French newspaper, specialized in PSG information, opens its sports section with the news of its goodbye. He elevated his career along the lines of his header: “He will become one of the most emblematic captains of the club. The time has come to launch a new cycle in Madrid.” They define him as “iconic”.