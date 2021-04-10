Among the games that stand out the most in the genre of war shooters, we find Enlisted. A game that promised to offer a next-generation multiplayer experience and that, due to its launch, requires a series of tests. With this, they have proposed enabling the public test phase so that any user can check how the game is and provide their feedback to complete the process. With this, if you are a fan of shooters you should know that you can already enjoy the Enlisted open beta on Xbox Series X / S.
Before going into detail of what offers this open beta which is offered as one more game, and free, on the Xbox Store, we focus on the spectacular trailer of this beta that allows you to have that initial contact with Enlisted.
Gaijin Entertainment confirms the use of Ray Tracing and VRS in its Xbo games
You can now enjoy the Enlisted open beta on Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 5 and PC, because this game is designed exclusively for the new generation of consoles. A game that takes players to key battles of World War II with an important care for the recreation of all the elements of war to make the experience possible. Thus, this game carefully recreates the weapons, military vehicles and the atmosphere of that time, while demonstrating the truly massive confrontations of numerous soldiers, tanks and planes with artillery and naval support.
The main factor of the beta is the limit of its content, offering only the Battle for Moscow and the Invasion of Normandy, as the two missions and environments to enjoy an action experience that differs from the usual proposals of the genre, such as Call of Duty or Battlefield. In a way, what has now been enabled in the open beta of Enlisted, it is the content that has been offered in the closed beta for a long time. The main bugs should be fixed and it seems to be more focused on stress-testing the servers. This requires a greater number of players and hence the open beta of Enlisted is offered, without any requirement, on Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 5 and PC.
Enlisted is a squad-based first-person MMO shooter covering the key battles of WWII. The game carefully recreates the weapons, military vehicles and atmosphere of that time, while demonstrating the truly massive clashes of numerous soldiers, tanks and aircraft with artillery and naval support.
Credits: Microsoft Store
Now it remains to be seen how long they will keep this beta open, since everything indicates that this game could take a final step and finalize its launch without much more change than enabling more content. We will be attentive to any information that Darkflow Software or Gaijin, responsible for War Thunder, sends to see if this game does not will add to the list of Free-2-Play games on Xbox.
