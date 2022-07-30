Enlightenment in Europe and the Orient
A few days ago, I was reading by chance the letter of Immanuel Kant “What is Enlightenment”. The most prominent aspect of it is the focus on the freedom of the human mind as the first and last reference and the overthrow of all authority from outside it, whether religious or otherwise, which can be expressed as the demise of the magic of the world or its collapse. After Kant, writing on the Enlightenment and its meanings, quiddities and conditions became a tradition for European philosophers and thinkers. Of course, division spread around him when Marxist philosophy intensified, and the Enlightenment became currents. However, the negative attitude towards the religious heritage in particular remained widespread, and spread to the East as well.
This is evident from the clash that took place (1900-1902) between the Mufti of Egypt, Muhammad Abdo, and Farah Anton, who was influenced by the French radical enlightenment, and who imagined a solution for the East similar to the Western solution by separating religion and the state for the development of the state and for scientific progress. Muhammad Abdo tried to convince him that the Islamic experience in matters of religion, science, religion and the state is completely different from the European experience, and that there is no need to separate or isolate religion and provoke the animosity of religious people. But Farah Anton was not convinced.
This debate was renewed in the sixties and seventies of the twentieth century, and almost all the prominent Arab thinkers entered it. But the premises differed. The term enlightenment has been replaced by the term or concept of progress, entering into the civilization of the age and the age of the world. In order for this to be possible, a break with the (Islamic) religious heritage is required.
The idea is borrowed from the French neo-epistemology, in Bachelard and Foucault, or so everyone understood it. And I didn’t take “the estrangement” seriously at first and started writing that they might have been influenced by Mao Zedong’s campaign against ancient Chinese traditions! Then mega projects appeared that did not leave an article to say. Thus, the conflict of fundamentalisms broke out between the old and new enlightenment secular and traditionalists.
The saying broke with the heritage fell into our cultural field some time ago. However, the scene changed in Europe as well with the emergence of new philosophers who questioned the main arguments of the Enlightenment, including the negative attitude to religion.
However, in our field, the religious and cultural issue remains very complex. Yes, religious and cultural history must be written anew. We have thousands of documents and manuscripts that are discovered every year, in addition to manuscripts of a very rich and significant scientific heritage. It has become a poor realization to claim that intellectual history is the history of the struggle between the two currents of reason and transmission. There are dozens of different and overlapping intellectual currents, which prompted the German orientalist Thomas Bauer to write his book, which became famous, “The Culture of Confusion”, and his other book, “Why Didn’t Islam Have Middle Ages?”
Thus, we should get out of the dogmatism of the advocates of estrangement, and the dogmatism of the new heritage, in favor of a broader horizon for reading historical culture and civilization. If we wish, this idea, i.e. the idea of pluralism in our cultural and religious heritage, is the very Enlightenment, rather than turning to the Eurocentric concept of rationality and enlightenment.
This talk about the different approaches to writing a communicative cultural history is not new.. But what is new is the move to pluralism, difference and interpretations in understanding the great civilizational experience on the approach of Marshall Hodgson in his great book “The Experience of Islam… Awareness and History in a Global Civilization.”
And when we reach modern times with this background, there is no need for shame or pride, but we are a historical culture like all other great cultures, which died and revived, and our heritage dies, lives and is renewed. Consider Eric Hobsbawm’s quote: The invention of tradition!
*Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences
