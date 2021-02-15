NAfter weeks and months of home office work, personal IT equipment and network are running solidly. Now it is time to take care of the second most important issue, the lighting of the workplace. It has long been proven that good light can have a positive effect on productivity. But what is good light?

The first look, how could it be otherwise in Germany, applies to the standards that apply to the office workplace. With DIN 12464-1 there is a precise regulation on how “indoor workplaces” are to be illuminated. This only applies if the employer has officially set up a teleworking station. However, the standard contains a few crucial points for mobile working. The work surface for office activities should be evenly illuminated with 500 lux. Lighting designer Helen Neumann, who works for the lighting manufacturer Occhio, explains why this also makes sense when primarily working on the screen: “The eye gets tired more quickly when it has to constantly balance out contrasts.” , but will usually produce exactly these contrasts. So it is better to use luminaires that distribute the light evenly, for example floor lamps that are positioned at a sufficient vertical distance from the desk top.