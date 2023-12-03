In celebration of the 52nd National Day of the UAE, the “Enlightened Minds” march was launched in the natural reserves in the Al Marmoum area, which was implemented by Bright Mind in cooperation with representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent and the management of the Al Asouf Center, stressing that the most important development project for humanity is to raise collective awareness in the “Green Caravan” as an idea. Supports sustainability ideas about the importance of agriculture and the green cover of the planet.

The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, Yahya Al-Muaini, stressed that the “Green Caravan” for the 52nd National Day is a content that is united with the values ​​​​of global humanitarian cooperation, which is keen to invest in people before the place, and what was reinforced by the recent role in sending the field hospital to the Gaza Strip and receiving patients and providing treatment, in response For the wise directions of wise leaders.

He explained that the distribution of green seedlings by Red Crescent representatives reflects the message of the 52nd State Union Day of the importance of the strong survival of civilizations on Earth through roots connected to channels of giving.

As the head of Bright Mind Company, Saeed Musleh Al-Ahbabi, and the organizer, Hilal Abdullah Al-Rumaithi, stated that true investment is the ideas generated by minds that work to sustain the earth’s wealth, the most important of which is human wealth, which they are working hard to bring together in COP 28, handing over the earth’s legacy and entrusting it to human generations in civilized steps he invented. Humans can live peacefully and successfully in the face of various current and future challenges.

The director of the Al-Asouf Center, Shamsa Al-Hajj, and the owner of the Al-Asouf Company, Saeed Saghir bin Kannoun Al-Ketbi, expressed that the truth of sustainability is the interconnection and connection in man’s relationship with nature and his circulating legacy in dealing with the desert countryside and its miraculous creatures such as camels, explaining that the desert serves as a source for charging man with fresh air, sunlight and waves. Camel caravans towards living the desert experience as a source of life always.

The march witnessed the distribution of green plants, following in the footsteps of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in his recommendation for agriculture through his famous phrase, “He who is able to plant, and whoever is not able, I will plant for him.”