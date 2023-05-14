Of Antonella Sparvoli

Prostatic hypertrophy involves problems such as the need to urinate often or the urgency to go to the bathroom but also difficulty peeing. There are effective drugs but with some side effects

Prostatic hypertrophy is a condition that almost all men who reach the age of 80 have to deal with sooner or later. Only half show disorders related to benign enlargement of the prostate gland and of these about 50 percent require targeted treatment, pharmacological or surgical.

What are the typical symptoms?



The enlargement of the prostate associated with aging can make itself felt with different types of ailments — he begins Emmanuel Montanari, professor of urology at the University of Milan and director of the complex urology operating unit of the Irccs Policlinico Foundation of Milan -. Need to urinate often and urgency to urinate, with the risk of not making it to the bathroom in time, are the typical initial ailments. However, if the prostate enlarges further, other prostate-related disorders may appear compression of the urethra, as hard to pee and urine retention. In the most serious cases, a complete obstruction can be reached which requires rapid intervention in the emergency room to place a catheter to allow bladder emptying.

What is medical therapy?



Medical therapy is based on the use of symptomatic drugs. The most used, alone or in combination, are the alpha-lithic they 5 alpha reductase inhibitors. The former relax the smooth muscle of the prostate. They act very quickly, but when they are stopped the effect wears off. They can cause retrograde ejaculation and reduction of blood pressure. 5 alpha reductase inhibitors have an antiandrogenic action. They are very effective but take 3 to 6 months to take effect, reducing prostate volume and PSA (prostate specific antigen). Furthermore, the risk of acute urine retention, and therefore the need for a catheter, as well as the possibility of having to resort to surgery, are reduced by 70%. They have side effects that can limit their acceptance by the patient. They can in fact reduce the libido with consequences erection problems and determine an increase in the volume of the breasts.

When is surgery necessary? When the disorders related to prostatic hypertrophy do not respond to therapy or the patient no longer wants to take the drugs, surgery is resorted to, which only eliminates the central adenomatous part of the prostate. The caudal part remains, so the risk of developing prostate cancer is not eliminated. Prostatic hypertrophy is a benign pathology, therefore there is no mandatory indication for surgery. However cThere are five circumstances in which the operation cannot be avoided: urine retention with consequent placement of a catheter; recurring infections; significant hematuria (blood in the urine); complications such as bladder stones and/or diverticulosis, kidney disease. Usually those who didn't have continence problems before did not have them after the operation either, and the same goes for potency. L'orgasm is preserved while it comes missed ejaculation because the seminal fluid flows back into the bladder explains Montanari