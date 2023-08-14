Lula defends the entry of other nations in the group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

Former Ambassador of Brazil in Washington (USA) Rubens Barbosa said that the entry of new members in the Brics (group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) can leave Brazil “more isolated”. On August 2, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) advocated the entry of other nations.

“[A ampliação dos Brics] dilutes Brazil’s participation, reduces the specific weight within the group and can leave us more isolated, because our position is one of distance, not taking sides with one side or the other, not even in the war [na Ucrânia], nor in the dispute between the United States and China”, said Barbosa in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian Mail Published this Monday (14.Aug.2023). “If you put 5, 10, 15 more countries, you completely empty Brazil’s position and will accept the inclusion of countries that are very close to Russia or China”, he completed.

Barbosa said that Brazil “has no political backbone” for “have a relevant role” in the negotiations for the end of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“It was an action by the president that, as it turned out, was emptied. We have other priorities in the international scenario for the defense of the national interest. The issue of peace affects all countries, including Brazil, in the commercial area, but it has a global effect”, he said, adding that Brazil has international strength on two fronts: the environment and leadership in South America.

“We have to know how we are going to project our power as a medium power abroad. Brics was an instrument of this, the group as a whole did not have a common agenda except in multilateral organizations. With the war, the situation of the Brics became more delicate“, he said.

“I think that, at the moment, the Brics could not expand the number of member countries, but it should find a new role. Brazil’s role is this leadership on the issue of the environment, food security as a major agricultural producer linked to food“, continued. “There is a lack of focus for us to clearly define, in this moment that we are living, what are the objectives of the foreign policy”, he concluded.

Asked about the agreement between Mercosur and the EU (European Union), Barbosa said it was necessary to move forward. “The deal cannot be reopened now, it has to move forward, and time is running out. To sign by the end of the year, negotiations would have to be completed by around October.”, he stated.

“What are Brazil’s goals in Mercosur? It has a focus, which is the agreement, but what do we get out of it, what is the purpose of it? Foreign policy is being implemented, developed, but what we don’t know is what the objective is and what Brazil wants in this new world in transformation”, he declared.

